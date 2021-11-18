SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 200.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

LON:SDX opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.73.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

