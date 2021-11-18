Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $535.09

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 535.09 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 533 ($6.96), with a volume of 203561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 533 ($6.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock has a market cap of £933.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 512.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 3.18 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($41,311.73).

About Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

