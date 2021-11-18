Scotiabank Trims LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Target Price to C$32.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MSIXF opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. LifeWorks has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.