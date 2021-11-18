Scotiabank Reiterates “C$0.65” Price Target for Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has been assigned a C$0.65 price target by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Excelsior Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$116.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. Excelsior Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.19.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

