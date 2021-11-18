Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,951. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15.

