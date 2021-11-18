Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Re were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 33.26%.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

