Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) by 83.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied DNA Sciences were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

