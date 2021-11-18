Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,900 Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Recon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCON opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Recon Technology, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

