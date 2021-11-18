Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 73.6% during the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

Shares of GGPIU opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

