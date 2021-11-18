Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPI Energy stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

SPI Energy Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

