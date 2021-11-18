Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.