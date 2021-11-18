Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 12,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,034. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.12.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

