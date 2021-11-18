Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 294.4% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

SHLRF stock opened at $274.20 on Thursday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $240.54 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.07.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

