Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 294.4% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.
SHLRF stock opened at $274.20 on Thursday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $240.54 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.07.
About Schindler
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.