Sara Bay Financial Sells 6,523 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for 5.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,166. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $665.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $311.82 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

