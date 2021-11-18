Sara Bay Financial Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.