Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
SDVKY stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
