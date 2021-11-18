Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $444,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

