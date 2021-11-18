Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 410.3% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.