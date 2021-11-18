Sally Evans Purchases 9,584 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Sally Evans bought 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.26 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,995.84 ($42,854.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code Â’INA'.

