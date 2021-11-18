salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $304.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.15 and a 200-day moving average of $256.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock valued at $217,379,014 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

