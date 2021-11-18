Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,132 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,238,438. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 203.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

