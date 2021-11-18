Salem Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. International Paper makes up 3.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 132,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.51. 28,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,315. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

