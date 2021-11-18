Salem Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,949 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 349,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,242,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

