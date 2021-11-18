Salem Capital Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.57. 60,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

