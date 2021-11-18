Saint-Aignan Patrick De Sells 1,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $67.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
