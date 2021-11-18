Saint-Aignan Patrick De Sells 1,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $67.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in State Street by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in State Street by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in State Street by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

