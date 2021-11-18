SafeInsure Hits Market Capitalization of $149,634.27 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $149,634.27 and $300.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001101 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,782,822 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

