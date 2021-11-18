Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $18.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

