S4FE One Day Volume Tops $13,035.00 (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. S4FE has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $13,035.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00216963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

