Rune (RUNE) Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $349.70 or 0.00577041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $24,808.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,071 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

