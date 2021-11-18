Royal Bank of Canada Sells 413,224 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $100.95.

