Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

LECO opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $147.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

