Royal Bank of Canada Buys 61,523 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $15,236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $23,802,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $603,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

KIM stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

