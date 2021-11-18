Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,964 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.