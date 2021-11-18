Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

