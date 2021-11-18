Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s previous close.

ROR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rotork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.30 ($5.24).

LON ROR opened at GBX 347.60 ($4.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 352.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

