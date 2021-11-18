Rope ($ROPE) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $8.60 or 0.00014754 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rope has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $240,938.12 and $1,393.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.56 or 0.99638912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.06940888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

