Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.08% from the company’s current price.

RMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

NYSE:RMO opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $38.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Romeo Power will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

