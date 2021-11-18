Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694,595 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.37% of Rollins worth $62,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 57,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $2,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.96 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

