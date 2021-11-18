Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Truist

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target decreased by Truist from $390.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.14.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $231.50 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

