Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 1,325 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ROKU opened at $239.50 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.14.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

