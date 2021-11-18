Rockwell Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,245% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.