Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

RMTI opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.