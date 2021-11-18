RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 15.13 and last traded at 14.87. 14,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,129,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get RocketLab alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.