Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $8.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.70. 44,117,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,903. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 909,590 shares of company stock valued at $79,417,474 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

