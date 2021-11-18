Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 150.70 and last traded at 150.75. Approximately 534,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,414,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at 172.01.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last quarter.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

