Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.67

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 165.67 and last traded at 165.36, with a volume of 78854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 149.36.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.