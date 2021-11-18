River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $248.23

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.23 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 287.56 ($3.76). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 37,292 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £245.25 million and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other news, insider James Barham sold 49,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £134,973.93 ($176,344.30).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

