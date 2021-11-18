Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Issues Earnings Results

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

RSKD stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 3,850,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,422. Riskified has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

