Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.56% of Ribbon Communications worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.