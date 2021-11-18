Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

