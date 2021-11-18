Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:REVH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 80,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,904. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

